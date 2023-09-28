India TV Opinion poll: Should the BJP declare its chief ministerial candidate in Rajasthan?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with JP Nadda

With Rajasthan elections knocking at the door, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda held night-long discussions with the party's state leadership on a range of issues. The discussions were held amid a buzz that two central ministers might be asked to contest the upcoming polls. The speculation follows the BJP's decision to name three Union ministers and four MPs in its second list of candidates for poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a rally in Jaipur and accused the Congress dispensation of "being kind to terrorists" and criminals, and said the party deserved zero marks for the kind of government it ran in the state for five years. Calling upon the people to oust the party from power in the assembly elections due later this year, he also accused the Ashok Gehlot government of wasting five important years of the state's youth and engaging in corruption and appeasement politics.

India TV asked public opinion about the Rajasthan elections - Should the BJP declare its chief ministerial candidate in Rajasthan? As many as 5471 people participated in the poll. While 53 per cent think that BJP should now declare its chief ministerial candidate, 44 per cent were of the view that PM Modi's presence and rally would be sufficient to make the lotus bloom. And 3 per cent were undecided. Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV opinion poll

