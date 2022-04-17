Follow us on Image Source : ANI. India releases two Pakistani nationals who accidentally crossed Indian border

Two Pakistani nationals, Sarwar Baig and Mohammad Asif, who accidentally crossed the Indian border in 2016 and 2018, respectively, were released and repatriated to Pakistan after checking their papers and completing custom immigration, informed Protocol Officer Arunpal Singh.

"I crossed the border by mistake. I am feeling happy that I am going back to my family," Sarwar Baig told news agency ANI.

"It has been four years since I crossed the border. I came here by mistake," said Mohammad Asif.

