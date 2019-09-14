India-Pak showdown on September 27 at UNGA; PM Modi, Imran Khan to address

India and Pakistan are all set for a United Nations General Assembly showdown on the September 27. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan are slotted to speak on the same day.

UN's paramount annual summit comes amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Pakistani ministers have openly been giving out hate speeches aimed at the Indian establishment as well as on religious grounds.

India's response to this verbal aggression has been that of restraint.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar recently reacted to Pakistan's closing of air space for President Ram Nath Kovind's flight by saying that India is not pleased with Pakistan's actions and that the Government of India urges Pakistan to reconsider the unilateral actions of closing air space.

September 27 will first see Prime Minister Narendra Modi give his speech at the UNGA. This will be Modi's first UNGA speech since his re-election in May 2019.

Following Modi's Speech, Pak PM Imran Khan will also be speaking from the podium. Imran has made his intentions very clear of making an 'India-centric' speech or rather an 'anti-India-centric' speech at the UNGA.

The whole world will have its eyes set on the Indian and the Pakistani Prime Ministers come the September 27.

UNGA will be held in New York from September 21 to September 27.

ALSO READ: Economy weak, but not army: Pakistan Rail Minister to India

ALSO READ: Pakistan should hand over PoK to India: Union minister Ramdas Athawale