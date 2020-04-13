India has enough coronavirus testing kits to last for six weeks, ICMR reveals

Image Source : ANI Raman R Gangakhedkar, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable diseases at ICMR, during the daily press briefing on Monday

India has enough coronavirus testing kits to last for six weeks, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed in the Union Health Ministry's daily press briefing on Monday. "Till yesterday, we conducted 2,06,212 COVID-19 tests. Also, there is no need to worry, the pace at which we are conducting tests today, we have a stock with which we can conduct tests for next 6 weeks easily," said Raman R Gangakhedkar, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable diseases at ICMR.

Addressing the conference, Luv Agarwal, the joint secretary at the Union Health Ministry, informed the mediapersons that 796 new infections had emerged in the country in the last 24 hours, with 35 fatalities reported over the single-day period. A total of 9,152 cases have been reported till date, including 302 (308 now) deaths," said Agarwal.

He revealed that 141 persons recovered from the infection on Sunday, with the total number of persons who have recuperated till date standing at 857.

Punya Salila Srivastava, the spokesperson at the Union Home Ministry, during her turn to brief the reporters, said that the Centre had written to states, advising the different administrations to strictly follow the lockdown guidelines. She reiterated that it was the responsibility of respective state administrations to ensure that workers involved in essential services faced no hassle.

