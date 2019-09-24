Image Source : FILE People in Kashmir on verge of humanitarian, psychological crisis: Mehbooba's daughter Iltija Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter ltija Mufti said that the Kashmiris have been stripped of their basic rights to even mourn the death of their loved ones or celebrate a happy occasion.

In an exclusive interview to news agency IANS, she said time has come for political parties of Kashmir to forego their differences and unite if they want to protect the states identity.

She said that most people, who ask her about joining politics, don't even understand that leaders are not made in the cosy confines of TV studios or by giving interviews.

ltija said that people are on the verge of a humanitarian, economic and psychological crisis and yet we are debating if it's normal?

"I've read terrible stories of how families haven't been able to even inform their relatives when their loved ones have died. Grooms who've had harrowing experiences with security on the eve of their marriage," she told IANS when asked if the present situation in Kashmir is any better.

She further said that the Government of India had directed the state government to ensure that her mother wasn't allowed to meet or speak with the family with the sole objective of isolating her.

"I tried unsuccessfully for four weeks to see her. Eventually, I decided to approach the media and file a petition in court," she said.

"We live in times when people in this country and media fawn over the PM meeting his mother but behave like the proverbial ostrich with its head in the sand when it comes to thousands of children who have been illegally detained by this government. Are Kashmiris subhuman? Where is your humanity?" she added.

She said that as a daughter she will fight for her mother until she comes home. "But what about the mothers whose kids have been sent off to jails outside the state? Who are they supposed to approach?"

When asked about her strategy to counter the removal of Article 370, she said, it is time everyone regardless of their political leanings comes together and unite for the people of this state who are suffering immensely.

(With IANS inputs)

