Supreme Court allows Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija to meet her in Srinagar

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija allowed to travel to Srinagar meet mother

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija to travel to Srinagar to meet her mother, who is in under detention for over a month after abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti, a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, was arrested along with hundreds of other politicians on August 4 as a measure to prevent any trouble or protests over the government's decision to end special status to the state under Article 370 and split it into two union territories.

Earlier, Mehbooba Mufti's mother and sister Rubya Sayeed met her at Chashmashahi Resort, where she has been kept under detention.

