Thursday, September 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Supreme Court allows Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija to meet her in Srinagar

Supreme Court allows Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija to meet her in Srinagar

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija to travel to Srinagar to meet her mother, who is in under detention for over a month after abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2019 11:55 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija allowed to travel to Srinagar meet mother 

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija to travel to Srinagar to meet her mother, who is in under detention for over a month after abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti, a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, was arrested along with hundreds of other politicians on August 4 as a measure to prevent any trouble or protests over the government's decision to end special status to the state under Article 370 and split it into two union territories.

Earlier, Mehbooba Mufti's mother and sister Rubya Sayeed met her at Chashmashahi Resort, where she has been kept under detention.

ALSO READ | Mehbooba Mufti's mother, sister meet her at Srinagar's Chashmashahi Resort

ALSO READ | Mehbooba's daughter Iltija Mufti says Kashmir has been engulfed in 'clouds of darkness'

 

Related Video

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story Fake TTE arrested from Shamli railway station Next StoryINX Media case: Supreme Court refuses pre-arrest bail to Chidambaram  