IAF Afghan rescue mission continues, C-130 pulls out 90 stranded Indians from Kabul to Tajikistan

As a part of a rescue mission by the Indian Air Force, C-130J transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force pulled out at least 90 stranded Indians from Kabul to Tajikistan. Continuous efforts are on to rescue the Indian people trapped in Kabul after the Taliban has laid siege on the war-torn country, compelling thousands to flee Afghanistan.

According to the information received from sources, the C-130J transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force took off from Kabul with Indian citizens and some Afghan Hindus and Sikhs. The aircraft has landed in Tajikistan for refueling. Sources said that Indian government officials are present in Kabul to rescue Indian citizens.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has pledged firmly to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan — and all Afghans who aided the war effort, too — as officials confirmed that U.S. military helicopters flew beyond the Kabul airport to scoop up 169 Americans seeking to evacuate.

Biden’s promises came Friday as thousands more Americans and others seeking to escape the Taliban struggled to get past crushing crowds, Taliban airport checkpoints and sometimes insurmountable U.S. bureaucracy.

“We will get you home,” Biden promised Americans who were still in Afghanistan days after the Taliban retook control of Kabul, ending a two-decade war.

