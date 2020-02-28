Image Source : PTI High Court issues notice on plea seeking NIA probe into anti-CAA stir

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Centre and Delhi Police on a petition seeking the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into "anti national forces" behind the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The petition, filed by one Ajay Gautam, sought a direction to investigate the role of "anti national organisation known as the People's Front of India (PFI) which is funding, motivating, supporting and backing these anti-national protests."

A Bench of D.N. Patel sought response and listed the matter for April 30. Protests against the CAA have been going on for over three months. "It is not a normal protest, it is submitted that anti-national and Anti-Hindu forces are behind these protests and some vested interests/parties/countries are funding these protesters," the plea stated. The petitioner also raised concerns with regards to the closure of various roads in Delhi's northeast area.

