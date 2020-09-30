Hathras gangrape: UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaks to victim's father, assures harshest punishment for accused

Image Source : PTI UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaks to Hathras gangrape victim's father

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday spoke to Hathras gangrape victim's father and assured the harshest punishment for the accused, who led 19-year-old girl loses her life after the heinous crime. The chief minister also announced ex-gratia of 25 lakh, accommodation under State Urban Development Authority (SUDA) and a government job to one family member of the victim.

Speaking to victim's father through video conferencing, UP CM also said that a fast track court will hear the matter and a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe in the gangrape case.

Meanwhile, a petition was filed in Supreme Court on Wednesday urging to hand over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or SIT, formed the sitting or retired SC or High Court judge. The petitioner also demanded to transfer the case from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman died in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital a fortnight after she was gang-raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14. She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

As news of her death spread, protests broke out in Delhi as well as in Hathras with all sections of society, including politicians, sports and cine stars and activists, expressing their anguish and demanding justice for her.

