Image Source : ANI CBI team reaches Hathras crime spot

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Tuesday reached the crime spot where the 19-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and assaulted in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Along with CBI officials, the victim's brother has also been brought to the incident site where the team is carrying out the investigation. Ahead of the CBI team's arrival, the police personnel were deployed at the incident site and the entire area was cordoned off.

Meanwhile, the victim's father is not well, Hathras Chief Medical officer said.

Hathras CMO Brijesh Rathore said, "Father of Hathras Incident's victim is not well. We had sent a team that informed us that he has ailments including high blood pressure. However, he is not willing to go to the hospital. I'm going there and will listen to his concerns."

On Saturday, the Centre had ordered the investigation agency to start probe into the alleged gangrape and murder case of a 19-year-old girl, who died a fortnight after a brutal assault. The CBI registered the case on October 11 and started the investigation.

