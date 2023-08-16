Haryana: 6-month-old, woman attacked by pet dog inside lift in Gurugram society, owner booked

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM FIR was registered against the owner of the dog

A woman and a six-month-old child sustained severe injuries when they were attacked by a pet dog inside the elevator of a residential complex in Sector 50 in Gurugram, said the police on Tuesday. The incident took place on July 28 night at Unitech Fresco.

The police filed an FIR against the dog owner at Sector 50 Police Station on the complaint of Jaswinder Singh, a British citizen and a resident of Unitech Fresco.

'Pet owner Vriti Loomba allowed incident to happen'

According to the complaint, on July 28, around 11:30 pm, Singh along with his wife and son entered the elevator from the 7th floor to reach the basemen. The elevator, which also had a Zomato delivery person, came to a stop on the fifth floor. “We thought someone came to get into the lift but no one came. Our child started crying and suddenly a pet dog pounced on my wife and child and injured them badly,” Singh said in the complaint.

“The dog was off leash and I was trying to defend my family and delivery person Harish was also holding the door of the lift,” he said, adding that the pet owner Vriti Loomba allowed the incident to happen.

FIR registered against Vriti Loomba

Singh stated that Loomba later offered an apology for the incident, but certain residents of the society mentally harassed his family through a WhatsApp group. "I am seeking stringent action against the owner of the dog," he added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Vriti Loomba under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 50 Police Station on Monday. A senior police officer said that the matter is under investigation.

