My position in Congress is that of groom who had 'nasbandi': Hardik Patel expresses anger for party

The Congress, it seems, has to deal with the problem of factionalism even in Gujarat, which is going to elections in the coming months. A furious party working president, Hardik Patel, has publicly lashed out against his bosses.

Hardik Patel, who was inducted in the Congress by Rahul Gandhi just before the 2017 Gujarat election, exposed the internal turmoil in the opposition party as he accused the leadership of sidelining him. He said he is not invited to any meeting of the state Congress unit and he is never consulted before decisions.

"My position in the party is that of a new groom who has been made to undergo nasbandi (vasectomy)," he was quoted in multiple reports.

His comments are hugely troubling for the Congress in one of the few states in which it is in a direct fight with the ruling BJP. Elections are due in December in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The talk doing the rounds on the induction of Naresh Patel in the Congress is insulting for the entire community. It has been over two months now. Why has no decision been taken yet? The Congress high command or local leadership should take a quick decision about Naresh Patel's induction," he said.

Hardik Patel was speaking a day after declaring his intention to contest the elections after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a 2015 case registered during the Patidar agitation.

