'Amravati's 'Bunty and Babli': Sanjay Raut takes a jibe Navneet Rana, husband over Hanuman Chalisa row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE Without mentioning the couple, the MP also warned, "I'd like to add that don't mess with Shiv Sena & 'Matoshree', you'll be buried 20ft deep."

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday took a jibe at Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, and termed them as 'Bunty and Babli' over the Hanuman Chalisa row.

The Rana duo, who were arrested for 'inciting people and making provocative statements', had a plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. They backed off citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai tomorrow.

Commenting on the situation, Raut said, "For the last few days, some bogus Hindutvawadis (MP Navneet Rana & MLA Ravi Rana) tried to spoil the atmosphere in Mumbai - 'Matoshree' (CM residence), reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa'. Amravati's Bunty & Babli tried to create a ruckus."

"There was a conspiracy to do something different at the CM's residence. BJP tried to attack by keeping a gun on their shoulders... Navneet & Ravi Rana are the enemies of Maharashtra & behind them is the former CM (Devendra Fadnavis)."

Without mentioning the couple, the MP also warned, "I'd like to add that don't mess with Shiv Sena & 'Matoshree', you'll be buried 20ft deep."

"I'm saying this in front of the camera, don't test Shiv Sena's restraint."

Shiv Sena workers on Saturday protested outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana who had announced their plan to chant "Hanuman Chalisa" outside Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray.

Read more | High drama in Mumbai as MP Nitish Rana plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree

Latest India News