Fasting for nine days, Yogi still working 20 hours a day during Navratri to combat COVID-19

He is fasting for nine days during 'Navratri' and is still working for around 20 hours a day. A close look at the routine of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shows that he is racing against time to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

According to a source at the Chief Minister's residence, Adityanath wakes up at 4 a.m. and after meditation, yoga, bath and puja, he is ready at 6.30 a.m. when he reads the newspapers and talks to people from various parts of the state to get a feedback of the ground situation.

From 9.30 a.m., he begins meeting top officials and starts official work.

"His diet during Navratri comprises 'nimbu pani', fruits and dry fruits. He does not take an afternoon nap and does not even rest for some time. These days, he is visibly disturbed over the prevailing situation and keeps track of all that is going on," said the source at the Chief Minister's residence.

Adityanath also eats fruits or dry fruits while he travels in the aircraft so that time is not wasted later.

"Since the past few nights, he has not slept. He has been monitoring the movement of migrant labourers and movement of buses to ferry them to their destinations. He is also concerned about the arrangement of food and water for the homeless. I have seen him working till around 2.p.m. and then he is up again at 4.a.m.," said a senior official in his secretariat.

Since the coronavirus crisis began, the Chief Minister has been holding meetings in the morning where he gives out directions. He holds a meeting with the same set of officials at night to see the extent to which his instructions have been complied with.

Adityanath is also holding video conferencing with officials in the districts to get a feedback about the ground situation.