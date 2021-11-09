Protesting farmers to march to Parliament on Nov 29: 'Will enter Delhi or jail'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmer to march to Parliament on November 29.

Farmer unions, who are protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws, on Tuesday said they will march to Parliament on November 29 when the winter session is set to commence. The decision was taken in the United Kisan Morcha (farmers' union) meeting which took place at the Sonipat-Kondli border today.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, "From November 26, the farmers' movement will increase the number of farmers... will intensify the movement... on November 29, when the Parliament session (winter session) will commence, a batch of 500-500 farmers will march to Parliament from Tikri and Ghazipur border."

"If the government doesn't allow us to enter Delhi, we will go to jail..." he said.

The farmers' protest will complete its one-year of agitation against the Centre on November 26.

