Navjot Sidhu gets his way in Punjab, CM Channi accepts resignation of Advocate General APS Deol

After days of a bitter battle with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu's wish has prevailed with the CM accepting the resignation of Advocate General APS Deol.

Navjot Sidhu has been questioning Deol's appointment ever since he was given the charge of Punjab Advocate General. Deol was a counsel for former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini in the 2015 post sacrilege police firing incidents.

Last week, Deol had attacked Sidhu accusing him of obstructing the functioning of the state government and his office as well as "spreading misinformation to gain political advantage".

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is obstructing the functioning of the government and the office of the advocate general. He is spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues," Deol alleged.

"There is a concerted attempt by vested interests to malign the functioning of the Congress party in view of coming elections in Punjab for their selfish political gain by politicking the constitutional office of the Advocate General of Punjab," he added.

Deol's remarks came a day after Sidhu withdrew his resignation as Punjab Congress chief but declared that he will not re-assume charge till Deol is removed as AG and a panel set up for the appointment of the new director general of police (DGP). Sidhu had resigned as Punjab Congress chief on September 28.

