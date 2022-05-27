Friday, May 27, 2022
     
  Drugs-on-cruise case: Many flaws in Sameer Wankhede's investigation, says vigilance team

Drugs-on-cruise case: Many flaws in Sameer Wankhede's investigation, says vigilance team

The vigilance team said there were many flaws in the investigation of Sameer Wankhede's drugs-on-cruise case. The report of the investigation will come out soon. 

Abhro Banerjee Edited by: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1
New Delhi Published on: May 27, 2022 15:58 IST
The vigilance team is probing the corruption angle in the
Image Source : PTI

The vigilance team is probing the corruption angle in the case. 

The vigilance team that was probing Sameer Wankhede's investigation in the drugs case mentioned there were many flaws in the way the officer handled the case. The team said it would publish the vigilance team report soon. The team is also probing a corruption angle in the case. 

In a major relief, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan has been given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug case. Aryan Khan was named an accused in the case, along with 19 others by the NCB. 

The accused persons were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for alleged possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment, among others.

NCB said Aryan Khan, Avin Shahu, Gopalji Anand, Samir Saighan, Bhaskar Aroda, Manav Singhal were given clean chit due to lack of evidence. 

In a statement, the NCB said, "Based on input, NCB Mumbai had on October 2, 2021 intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, Mumbai Port Trust, and Nupur, Mohak and Munmum at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak. Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later, an SIT from NCB headquarters in New Delhi headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), was constituted to investigate the case, which was taken over by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on November 11, 2021," the anti-drug agency said.

Timeline of events

India Tv - How the case unfolded.

Image Source : INDIATV

How the case unfolded.

 Also Read: Aryan Khan, 5 others get NCB clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

 

