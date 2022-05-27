Aryan Khan, 5 others get NCB clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Aryan Khan gets NCB clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

Aryan Khan drug-on cruise case: In a major relief, actor Shah Rukh Khan son, Aryan Khan has been given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case. Aryan Khan was named an accused in the case along with 19 others by the NCB. The accused persons were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for alleged possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment, among others.

NCB said Aryan Khan, Avin Shahu, Gopalji Anand, Samir Saighan, Bhaskar Aroda, Manav Singhal were given clean chit due to lack of evidence.

In a statement, the NCB said, "Based on an input, NCB Mumbai had on October 2, 2021 intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, Mumbai Port Trust, and Nupur, Mohak and Munmum at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak. Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later, an SIT from NCB headquarters in New Delhi headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), was constituted to investigate the case, which was taken over by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on November 11, 2021," the anti-drug agency said.

The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Aryan Khan on October 28.

In March, the NCB had filed an application before a Mumbai sessions court seeking an extension of 90 days to file a charge-sheet in an alleged drugs case in which Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is an accused, contending probe in the matter was still on.

A Special Investigation Team of the NCB was supposed to file the charge-sheet in the case by April. However, the central agency filed the application before a court presided over by Judge VV Patil praying it be granted an additional 90 days to file the document since its investigation in the high-profile case was still on.

