India TV Poll: Does Rahul Gandhi want to project himself as PM candidate? Know public opinion

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was supposed to open the debate from the Opposition side when the Lok Sabha takes up discussion on the No-Confidence Motion against the government on Tuesday, abstained from doing so. In his place Gaurav Gogoi moved the motion. It will take place under the shadow of the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has led to repeated disruptions in both Houses of Parliament.

Interestingly, till the last moment, it was not clear if Rahul Gandhi will address Lok Sabha or not. India TV put a poll on the same issue where we asked, 'Does Rahul Gandhi want to project himself as the prime ministerial candidate again by participating in the discussion in front of PM Modi?'. Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Poll

As many as 8,235 people participated in the poll and most of the people in this poll said that Rahul Gandhi wants to join the discussion in front of PM Modi and declare himself as the candidate for the post of PM again.

Talking about the figures, a total of 8,235 people took part in this poll. Most of them, i.e. 78 percent, believed that Rahul Gandhi wanted to project himself as the PM candidate again by participating in the discussion in front of PM Modi. At the same time, about 17 percent people believed that it is not so while about 5 per cent people chose the option of 'Can't say'.

Latest India News