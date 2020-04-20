Bizzare: India rejects Pakistan's allegations of discrimination against Muslims amid COVID-19 crisis

Image Source : AP India rejects Pakistan's allegations of discrimination against Muslims

Refuting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's claims alleging the targeting of Muslims in India, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the "bizarre comments" by the Pakistani leadership was an attempt to shift focus from the "abysmal handling" of that country's internal affairs. Imran Khan's comments came in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet, Khan accused the Indian government of deliberately targeting the Muslim community against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis.

"Instead of concentrating on fighting COVID19, they are making baseless allegations against their neighbours," the MEA spokesperson said.

He was responding to media queries on Khan's remarks.

"On the subject of minorities, they (Pakistani leadership) would be well advised to address the concerns of their own dwindling minority communities, which have been truly discriminated against," Srivastava said.

Also Read | Pakistan's coronavirus cases rise to 7,993; death toll at 159

Also Read | Pakistan allows conditional congregational prayers in mosques during Ramzan​

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage