Delhi Traffic Alert: Which roads and borders are closed, which are open

Thousands of farmers continued to protest against Centre's new agri reforms on Wednesday. The standoff between the Centre and farmers was on, with commuters facing a harrowing time after the protesters blocked key entrances to the city for the seventh day on the trot. As traffic spilled over to alternative routes, it led to long jams in the city. Meanwhile, the Delhi border points remained under heavy police deployment along with barricades. If you are planning to venturing out in the national capital, do take a look at this traffic advisory to know which routes you should avoid today.

WHICH ROADS, BORDERS ARE OPEN/CLOSED IN DELHI

Traffic movement closed at Kalindi Kunj Border (both carriageway). Avoid the stretch.

Tikri border, Jharoda Border, Jhatikra Border are closed for any traffic movement.

Badusarai Border is open only for two wheeler traffic.

Available open borders to Haryana are: Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead for Noida.

Singhu border is closed from both sides. Lampur, Auchandi & other small borders also closed. Take alternate routes. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK Road.

Traffic is very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from Signature Bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu, Auchandi & Lampur borders.

Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two wheelers. Jhatikara Border is open only for two wheeler traffic.

