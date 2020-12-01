Image Source : PTI Delhi Traffic Police issues fresh advisory amid farmers’ protest | Check list of routes to avoid

As farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new agricultural laws continued for sixth consecutive day, the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory and asked commuters to avoid certain routes. Taking to twitter, the police said that both Singhu and Tikri borders, where these farmers are protesting, are closed for any traffic movement.

“Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open only for two wheeler traffic. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera," the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Furthermore, it asked commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road from Signature Bridge to Rohini and vice versa. Commuters are also advised to avoid GTK Road, NH 44 and Singhu border today.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, here's the list of Delhi-Haryana borders open for commute: Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

Singhu border was closed for regular traffic movement by police on November 26, while the Tikri border was closed on November 27 due to farmer's demonstrations.

On November 29, farmers had refused the Centre's pleas to move the protest to Nirankari Samagam Ground provided by the government to hold the demonstration in the national capital, calling it an 'open jail'. "Instead of going to open jail in Burari, we've decided that we will gherao Delhi by blocking five main entry points to Delhi. We've got four months ration with us, so nothing to worry. Our Operations Committee will decide everything," said Surjeet S Phul, President, Bharatiya Kisan Union Krantikari (Punjab).

However, The government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture. It has also invited farmer unions for talks on December 1 (today), two days ahead of a scheduled meeting.

