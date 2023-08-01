BJD to support Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha, to oppose no-trust motion in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi (File image)

As the Union Government tabled the Delhi Services bill in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janta Dal (BJD) has decided to extend its support to the passing of the bill in Rajya Sabha

Further, the Odisha-based party also decided to oppose the No-Confidence motion brought by the Opposition. "BJD to support bill replacing Delhi services ordinance and oppose the no-trust motion by opposition parties," Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra.

BJP issues whip to MPs

Speaking to the ANI, he further said that a three-line whip has also been issued by the party, both through the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the house and do the needful.

More information awaited...

