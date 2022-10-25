Delhi records best AQI in last 5 years after Diwali, claims Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Environment Minister Gopal Rai says Delhi's pollution level lowest in last 5 years after Diwali

Highlights Delhi's AQI was recorded at 323 a day after Diwali, as compared to 462 in 2021

Environment minister Gopal Rai warns air pollution could increase in coming days

Anti-smog guns will be placed at 40 polluted areas across the national capital

Delhi AQI: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that the national capital recorded its best air quality a day after Diwali as incidents of bursting of firecrackers dropped by 30 per cent this year.

He said that the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 323 on Tuesday, a day after Diwali, as compared to 462 in 2021.

''People of Delhi were very thoughtful on Diwali this year and I want to thank them. Today, the pollution level is the lowest in five years,'' Rai told media persons.

He made these statements on the sidelines of an event where he launched 150 mobile anti-smog guns. According to him, the anti-smog guns will be placed in at least 40 polluted areas across the city where the pollution level is usually high. "The AQI of 323 is still worrying and tells us that air pollution will increase in the coming days,'' he warned.

Meanwhile, Rai also claimed that the Punjab government successfully managed the stubble burning this year across the state, without any assistance from the centre.

''Punjab reported 1,019 incidents of stubble burning on Diwali day (Monday) as compared to 3,032 on Diwali last year. ''On the other hand, farm fires have increased in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

Earlier on Moday, October 24, Delhi's air quality had moved closer to the "very poor" category, as the unfavourable climatic conditions enabled pollutants to accumulate.

The city's air quality index was recorded at 298 at 6 am on the day of Diwali. The air quality was recorded in the "very poor category" in 19 of the 35 monitoring stations, whereas, one station, Anand Vihar, reported reported "severe" pollution levels.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Delhi's air quality worsens, inches closer to 'very poor' levels on Diwali morning

Latest India News