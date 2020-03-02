Delhi Police acts against 18 people in Sunday's rumour-mongering incident; 2 cases registered

Image Source : PTI Delhi Police acts against 18 persons in Sunday's rumour-mongering; 2 cases registered

Delhi Police on Monday took action against 18 persons responsible for Sunday's rumour mongering that resulted in widespread panic in South-East and West districts of Delhi. As per reports, the police has registered 2 cases to book those responsible.

On Sunday evening, at approximately 07:30 pm, reports started coming in from several areas in Delhi. Delhi Police was quick to refute any claims of violence in the area and said that these were just rumours generated from some miscreants in the city.

Two individuals were apprehended on Sunday and taken to the police station where further investigation was conducted.

Senior officers of the Delhi Police visited the areas from where violence was reported on Sunday only to find that these claims had no truth to them.

