Delhi: 19 specially-abled senior citizens rescued from Nangloi old age home

Image Source : PTI 19 disabled senior citizens found captive in Nangloi old age home

As many as 19 specially-abled senior citizens were found in an insanitary and pitiful condition at an old age home in Delhi. The senior citizens were rescued by Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal.

The minister and the DCW chief carried out a surprise inspection at the old age home, run by an NGO, in Nangloi on Friday after getting information on their plight.

The senior citizens were found confined in a small room and alleged that they were held captive and beaten up.

No social distancing was maintained in the room and even male and female senior citizens were found on the same bed during the inspection. The toilets were also stinking and the room was smelling. All the senior citizens will now be shifted to some other place.

Gautam has ordered immediate action in the matter.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage