Delhi: Section of Janpath road to be closed for traffic till Sunday evening

Due to ongoing repair work, traffic movement has been closed on Janpath road from the MAR roundabout to the Rajendra Prasad roundabout, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, it alerted commuters about the closure of a specific stretch till Sunday evening.

"Traffic movement is closed on Janpath road from roundabout MAR to roundabout Rajendra Prasad (Both Carriageway) till 26-09-2021 evening due to ongoing repairing work. Kindly avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

