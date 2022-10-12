Delhi sees season's first fog; partly cloudy weather on forecast today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhawan is shrouded in fog following rainfall over the last few days

Delhi: A thick layer of fog shrouded the national capital on Wednesday morning, lowering visibility to 350 metres in some parts of the city.

Senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani said this was the capital's first fog of the season.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 31 degrees Celsius.

Partly cloudy weather is predicted during the day.

Image Source : PTIGurugram: A Rapid Metro train runs on a track amid fog, following rainfall in the last few days

An IMD official had earlier said it was heavy mist due to a prolonged spell of rain, which increased moisture content in the air.

According to the official, visibility at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, had dropped to 600 metres and to 350 metres at the Palam weather station at 8.30 am.

This improved to 2,100 metres at Palam by 9 am and at Safdarjung by 10 am.

At 9 am, the capital's air quality index stood at 66, which falls in the "satisfactory" category.

(With inputs from PTI)

