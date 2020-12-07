Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR; visibility drops

Image Source : PTI Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR

Delhiites woke up to a foggy morning on Monday, as a thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital. Apart from Delhi, the fog was also witnessed in the National Capital Region including Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram and Noida. Due to low visibility and ongoing farmers' protest, traffic has slowed down across the capital.

Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, IMD's regional weather forecasting Centre in Delhi last week had said that the stubble burning has decreased significantly and the increased pollution level is mainly due to local vehicle emission and industrial pollution.

"In the last two days, wind speed has decreased significantly and is in a transition stage from easterly to northerly. From Monday again there will be a slight improvement in air quality," he had said.

On Sunday, Delhi witnessed shallow fog as the temperature dropped in the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the IMD, a minimum temperature of 13° Celsius and a maximum of 26° Celsius are on the forecast for the day.

On Saturday, the national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 25.4 ° Celsius, normal for this time of the year while a minimum temperature was recorded at 14.8 ° Celsius, a five-degree departure from the normal.

