Delhi: First coronavirus casualty reported from Azadpur market; 57-year-old seller dies

Image Source : ANI Delhi: 57-year-old seller dies of coronavirus at Azadpur market

A 57-year-old seller has become the first coronavirus casualty in Delhi's Azadpur market. Some sellers in the market have told news agency ANI that the block where his shop was has been sealed. "The block (where his shop was) is sealed, no one is there. Sellers at that side have asked that their shops be barricaded and no one be allowed to come there unnecessarily."

The market was allowed to remain open for a period of 24 hours starting April 21. The movement of trucks has been allowed between 10 pm and 6 am. The selling of fruits and vegetables will be carried out between 6 am and 10 pm.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have piled up to 2,156. As many as 611 people in the national capital have recovered after contracting the virus while 47 people have succumbed to the disease.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has already made it clear that no relaxation will be given in the lockdown norms in Delhi as COVID-19 cases have been rising rapidly.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage