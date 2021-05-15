Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Delhi records 6,430 COVID-19 cases, 337 deaths in 24 hours

Delhi recorded as many as 6,430 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 13.87 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 21,244. As many as 337 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The positivity rate in the national capital dipped to 11.32 per cent. According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 56,811 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 13,87,411 in the national capital, including 12,99,872 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 66,295, of which 42,484 are in home isolation.

