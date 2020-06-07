Delhi may witness 1 lakh cases of coronavirus by June end

Image Source : AP A man sweeps as people open their shops at the Janpath market in New Delhi.

Delhi is likely to see at least 1 lakh cases of coronavirus by end of this month (June) as per a projection made by a 5-member committee formed by Delhi government. At present, the national capital has 26,334 confirmed cases, 15,311 active cases 10,315 recovered and 708 deaths. Delhi is the third-worst hit state in terms of having the maximum number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the projection over expected cases of COVID-19 in Delhi in the coming days, Dr Mahesh Verma, chairman of the committee said, "We have studied the trends of other cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai. Our calculations project more than one lakh cases in the national capital by the end of June. We have submitted our report to the government recommending them to make an additional facility of 15,000 beds. We want that no patient should suffer. We are getting prepared to combat the virus."

Further speaking on the arrangement of 15,000 beds, Dr Verma said they can be placed in hotels, makeshift COVID-19 treatment facilities, but should have proper oxygen supply.

Kejriwal warning to private hospitals

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a stern warning to private hospitals over coronavirus patients. The state government has also decided to deploy health department officials in private hospitals to ensure availability of beds to each and every COVID-19 patient.

Kejriwal, on Saturday, said, "All hospitals built on government land will have to treat corona patients. The government will take strict action against hospitals that refuse to treat such patients."

Kejriwal said, "Even during this crisis, some hospitals are blackmarketing the beds. I want to warn them that such a hospital will not be spared. Hospitals are built to get treatment, not to earn money."

The Chief Minister added, "Owners of many private hospitals are not giving space to corona patients in their hospitals because of their high reach. I want to tell everyone clearly that no such hospital will be spared at all."

