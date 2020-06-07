Coronavirus cases worldwide cross 6.9 million mark; death toll at 4.01,964

Coronavirus cases have crossed 6.9-million mark worldwide, taking positive patients toll to 6,970,630 with 401,964 deaths. Till now, 3,410,994 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection, according to Worldometer figures. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country with positive cases toll at 1,988,544 including 112,096 deaths. Following US, is Brazil with second-most maximum number of coronavirus cases 6,73,587 including 35,957 deaths and Russia with 4,58,689 cases including 5,725 deaths.
Here are the top 10 countries affected by coronavirus:
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|World
|6,970,630
|+3,594
|401,964
|+341
|1
|USA
|1,988,544
|112,096
|2
|Brazil
|673,587
|35,957
|3
|Russia
|458,689
|5,725
|4
|Spain
|288,390
|27,135
|5
|UK
|284,868
|40,465
|6
|India
|246,622
|6,946
|7
|Italy
|234,801
|33,846
|8
|Peru
|191,758
|5,301
|9
|Germany
|185,696
|8,769
|10
|Iran
|169,425
|8,209
