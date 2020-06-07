Image Source : AP Coronavirus cases worldwide cross 6.9 million mark; death toll at 4.01,964

Coronavirus cases have crossed 6.9-million mark worldwide, taking positive patients toll to 6,970,630 with 401,964 deaths. Till now, 3,410,994 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection, according to Worldometer figures. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country with positive cases toll at 1,988,544 including 112,096 deaths. Following US, is Brazil with second-most maximum number of coronavirus cases 6,73,587 including 35,957 deaths and Russia with 4,58,689 cases including 5,725 deaths.

Italy added another 270 confirmed coronavirus cases to its official count, including a cluster of two dozen more cases at a Rome hospital that has been sealed off to contain the spread. The Italian civil protection agency on Saturday also reported the deaths of 72 more people with the virus. Italy’s official COVID-19 death toll now stands at 33,846, but officials say the real mortality figure in Europe’s one-time coronavirus epicenter likely is much higher.

The Houston, Texas area has begun to see a significant increase in cases and hospitalizations related to the coronavirus.

