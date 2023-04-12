Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid19: Maharashtra's single-day cases cross 1,000-mark, death toll rises by 9

Covid19 : Maharashtra on Wednesday registered a record of 1,115 cases of the deadly coronavirus, crossing the 1,000 mark while nine deaths were recorded across the state, the health department said.

This is the first time since September 8 last year that the state crossed 1,000 daily cases. With the new cases, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,52,291 and toll to 1,48,470. On Tuesday, the state recorded 919 cases and one fatality. Mumbai recorded 320 new cases and two fatalities, followed by 93 in Pune city that saw three deaths.

Thane city reported two deaths, while Vasai-Virar region in neighbouring Palghar and Akola district recorded one fatality each. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 percent. A total of 560 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery figure to 79,98,400. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 98.11 percent.

The state's active case count now stands at 5,421, the department said. A total of 16,439 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, which pushed the cumulative test count in the state to 8,67,40,146. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases: 81,52,291; new cases 1,115; death toll: 1,48,470; active cases: 5,421; tests so far: 8,67,40,146.

