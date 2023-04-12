COVID-19 update: India reports 7,830 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 40,215

COVID-19 update: India has registered a single-day rise of 7,830 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 223 days, and the count of active cases in the country has increased to 40,215, according to Health Ministry today (April 12).
The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities being reported- two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and five reconciled by Kerala.
The tally of Covid cases in the country was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,76,002), it showed. The country had recorded a single-day jump of 7,946 COVID-19 cases on September 1 last year.
Active case tally:
The count of active cases now comprises 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.72 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,42,04,771, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data showed.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|1
|10622
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|168
|20
|2324590
|28
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|66595
|296
|4
|Assam
|2
|738068
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|215
|40
|839221
|12
|12304
|6
|Chandigarh
|182
|12
|98394
|29
|1184
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|727
|216
|1163890
|48
|14150
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11587
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2876
|538
|1986680
|440
|26545
|2
|10
|Goa*
|751
|29
|256389
|169
|4014
|11
|Gujarat
|1947
|15
|1272480
|348
|11063
|1
|12
|Haryana
|2149
|221
|1048199
|373
|10719
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1863
|101
|311342
|317
|4227
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|471
|45
|475061
|52
|4788
|15
|Jharkhand
|99
|24
|437303
|5
|5332
|16
|Karnataka
|1572
|101
|4038308
|346
|40332
|17
|Kerala***
|14506
|761
|6767854
|1120
|71660
|18
|Ladakh
|22
|20
|29254
|22
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|198
|21
|1044426
|16
|10777
|21
|Maharashtra
|4875
|208
|7997840
|710
|148461
|1
|22
|Manipur
|10
|2
|137780
|2
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|5
|2
|95169
|1625
|24
|Mizoram
|1
|238243
|726
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|35207
|782
|26
|Odisha
|902
|171
|1327849
|41
|9206
|27
|Puducherry
|325
|52
|174173
|41
|1977
|28
|Punjab**
|786
|120
|765938
|63
|19300
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|963
|159
|1306531
|31
|9670
|30
|Sikkim
|55
|12
|43870
|5
|500
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|2301
|202
|3559452
|198
|38052
|1
|32
|Telangana
|196
|21
|838467
|19
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|107094
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|197
|50
|442140
|58
|7757
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1498
|216
|2105917
|185
|23652
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|340
|45
|2097475
|14
|21533
|Total#
|40215
|3122
|44204771
|4692
|531016
|11
|*Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 05 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
|**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 786 .
|***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 902.
|***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.