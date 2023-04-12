COVID-19 update: India reports 7,830 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 40,215

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19 update: India reports 7,830 fresh cases in last 24 hrs, active tally rises to 40,215.

COVID-19 update : India has registered a single-day rise of 7,830 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 223 days, and the count of active cases in the country has increased to 40,215, according to Health Ministry today (April 12).

The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities being reported- two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and five reconciled by Kerala.

The tally of Covid cases in the country was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,76,002), it showed. The country had recorded a single-day jump of 7,946 COVID-19 cases on September 1 last year.

Active case tally:

The count of active cases now comprises 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.72 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,42,04,771, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data showed.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 1 10622 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 168 20 2324590 28 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 66595 296 4 Assam 2 738068 8035 5 Bihar 215 40 839221 12 12304 6 Chandigarh 182 12 98394 29 1184 7 Chhattisgarh 727 216 1163890 48 14150 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11587 4 9 Delhi 2876 538 1986680 440 26545 2 10 Goa* 751 29 256389 169 4014 11 Gujarat 1947 15 1272480 348 11063 1 12 Haryana 2149 221 1048199 373 10719 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 1863 101 311342 317 4227 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 471 45 475061 52 4788 15 Jharkhand 99 24 437303 5 5332 16 Karnataka 1572 101 4038308 346 40332 17 Kerala*** 14506 761 6767854 1120 71660 18 Ladakh 22 20 29254 22 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 198 21 1044426 16 10777 21 Maharashtra 4875 208 7997840 710 148461 1 22 Manipur 10 2 137780 2 2149 23 Meghalaya 5 2 95169 1625 24 Mizoram 1 238243 726 25 Nagaland 2 35207 782 26 Odisha 902 171 1327849 41 9206 27 Puducherry 325 52 174173 41 1977 28 Punjab** 786 120 765938 63 19300 2 29 Rajasthan 963 159 1306531 31 9670 30 Sikkim 55 12 43870 5 500 31 Tamil Nadu 2301 202 3559452 198 38052 1 32 Telangana 196 21 838467 19 4111 33 Tripura 0 107094 940 34 Uttarakhand 197 50 442140 58 7757 35 Uttar Pradesh 1498 216 2105917 185 23652 1 36 West Bengal 340 45 2097475 14 21533 Total# 40215 3122 44204771 4692 531016 11 *Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 05 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 786 . ***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 902. ***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

