Wednesday, April 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19 update: India reports 7,830 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 40,215

COVID-19 update: India reports 7,830 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 40,215

COVID-19 update: The tally of Covid cases in the country was recorded at 4.47 crore, it showed. The country had recorded a single-day jump of 7,946 COVID-19 cases on September 1 last year.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2023 12:17 IST
COVID-19, COVID-19 updates, COVID-19 updates in india, COVID-19 updates today, omicron variant XBB 1
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19 update: India reports 7,830 fresh cases in last 24 hrs, active tally rises to 40,215.

COVID-19 update: India has registered a single-day rise of 7,830 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 223 days, and the count of active cases in the country has increased to 40,215, according to Health Ministry today (April 12).

The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities being reported- two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and five reconciled by Kerala. 

The tally of Covid cases in the country was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,76,002), it showed. The country had recorded a single-day jump of 7,946 COVID-19 cases on September 1 last year.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 'XBB1.16 variant' able to evade immune system | READ what all experts say

Active case tally: 

The count of active cases now comprises 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.72 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,42,04,771, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data showed.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

 

ALSO READ: Delhi, Maharashtra report over 900 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 10622   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 168 20  2324590 28  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 66595   296  
4 Assam 2   738068   8035  
5 Bihar 215 40  839221 12  12304  
6 Chandigarh 182 12  98394 29  1184  
7 Chhattisgarh 727 216  1163890 48  14150  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11587   4  
9 Delhi 2876 538  1986680 440  26545
10 Goa* 751 29  256389 169  4014  
11 Gujarat 1947 15  1272480 348  11063
12 Haryana 2149 221  1048199 373  10719
13 Himachal Pradesh 1863 101  311342 317  4227
14 Jammu and Kashmir 471 45  475061 52  4788  
15 Jharkhand 99 24  437303 5332  
16 Karnataka 1572 101  4038308 346  40332  
17 Kerala*** 14506 761  6767854 1120  71660  
18 Ladakh 22 20  29254 22  231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 198 21  1044426 16  10777  
21 Maharashtra 4875 208  7997840 710  148461
22 Manipur 10 137780 2149  
23 Meghalaya 5 95169   1625  
24 Mizoram 1   238243   726  
25 Nagaland 2   35207   782  
26 Odisha 902 171  1327849 41  9206  
27 Puducherry 325 52  174173 41  1977  
28 Punjab** 786 120  765938 63  19300
29 Rajasthan 963 159  1306531 31  9670  
30 Sikkim 55 12  43870 500  
31 Tamil Nadu 2301 202  3559452 198  38052
32 Telangana 196 21  838467 19  4111  
33 Tripura 0   107094   940  
34 Uttarakhand 197 50  442140 58  7757  
35 Uttar Pradesh 1498 216  2105917 185  23652
36 West Bengal 340 45  2097475 14  21533  
Total# 40215 3122  44204771 4692  531016 11 
*Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 05 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 786 .
***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 902.
***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News