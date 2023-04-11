Delhi reports nearly 1,000 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate at 25.98%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Crowded Sarojni Nagar market in New Delhi (Representational image)

Covid update: Delhi on Tuesday reported 980 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 25.98 per cent.

Amid rising cases of Covid-19, 15 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the national capital in the last 12 days, according to official data.

In one of these 15 fatalities, Covid was the primary cause while in the rest of the cases, Covid was "incidental", according to data shared by the city health department.

In the March 30-April 10 period, 15 fatalities have been recorded, including four deaths on April 9.

More than 5,500 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the last two weeks, while the active cases tally has risen by 150 per cent in the same period, according to official data.

Meanwhile, mock drills were conducted at various hospitals in Delhi on Tuesday to check COVID-19 preparedness.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 919 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality that raised the tally of infections to 81,51,176, a state health department official said.

With the latest fatality, the cumulative COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,48,461, he said.

A day earlier, Maharashtra had seen a drop in infections as it reported 328 cases and one death. On Sunday, the state had logged 788 COVID-19 cases.

Of the latest cases, Mumbai recorded 242 infections, followed by 105 cases in Nagpur city, 58 in Pune, and 57 in Navi Mumbai, a bulletin issued by the health department stated. The only fresh COVID-19 fatality in the state was recorded in Akola city.

The count of recoveries in the state reached 79,97,840 on Tuesday after 710 patients recovered from coronavirus infection. The state is now left with 4,875 active cases.

Maharashtra's current case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate is 98.12 per cent, the bulletin said.

As many as 12,841 swab samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 8,67,23,707.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures: Total cases: 81,51,176; Fresh cases: 919; Fatalities 1,48,461; Active cases: 4,875; Tests: 8,67,23,707.

(With inputs from PTI)

