India reports over 2,400 new COVID infections in past 24 hours; active cases at 28,079

India saw a single-day rise of 2,424 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,14,437, while the active cases have declined to 28,079, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The overall death toll has climbed to 5,28,814 with 15 fatalities, which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 514 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.65 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.27 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,57,544, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 218.99 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 in 2021, and four crore on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 25 7 10564 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 164 2 2323634 29 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 13 1 66552 1 296 4 Assam 2656 17 735063 13 8035 5 Bihar 96 1 838289 22 12302 6 Chandigarh 30 2 98030 5 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 316 6 1162237 23 14137 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11582 4 9 Delhi 385 12 1977230 91 26505 10 Goa* 143 8 254203 23 3966 11 Gujarat 716 10 1263746 78 11036 12 Haryana 218 2 1044350 34 10707 13 Himachal Pradesh 95 7 308015 12 4210 14 Jammu and Kashmir 65 474365 4 4785 15 Jharkhand 64 437020 1 5330 16 Karnataka 2662 41 4022742 28 40287 17 Kerala*** 5559 336 6736401 1009 71264 2 18 Ladakh 23 29109 1 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 100 2 1043573 19 10773 21 Maharashtra 2366 99 7974031 356 148357 22 Manipur 12 3 137664 3 2149 23 Meghalaya 29 1 95071 2 1622 24 Mizoram 91 10 237764 16 723 25 Nagaland 1 35180 781 26 Odisha 566 110 1325111 199 9199 27 Puducherry 161 38 172719 49 1974 28 Punjab** 163 20 764110 9 17917 29 Rajasthan 284 33 1303574 36 9644 30 Sikkim 23 2 43691 2 498 31 Tamil Nadu 4707 138 3544171 480 38048 32 Telangana 489 1 833924 66 4111 33 Tripura 11 2 106865 4 939 34 Uttarakhand 980 1 440540 10 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 432 47 2102559 4 23623 36 West Bengal 1842 121 2092502 291 21515 1 Total# 28079 514 44057544 2923 528814 3

(With inputs from PTI)

