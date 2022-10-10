Monday, October 10, 2022
     
  India reports over 2,400 new COVID infections in past 24 hours; active cases at 28,079

COVID19: A decline of 514 cases has been recorded in the active coronavirus caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Published on: October 10, 2022 9:31 IST
Highlights

  • The overall death toll has climbed to 5,28,814
  • 5 fatalities due to coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours
  • The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections

India saw a single-day rise of 2,424 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,14,437, while the active cases have declined to 28,079, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The overall death toll has climbed to 5,28,814 with 15 fatalities, which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 514 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.65 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.27 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,57,544, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 218.99 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 in 2021, and four crore on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 25 10564 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 164 2323634 29  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 13 66552 296  
4 Assam 2656 17  735063 13  8035  
5 Bihar 96 838289 22  12302  
6 Chandigarh 30 98030 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 316 1162237 23  14137  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11582   4  
9 Delhi 385 12  1977230 91  26505  
10 Goa* 143 254203 23  3966  
11 Gujarat 716 10  1263746 78  11036  
12 Haryana 218 1044350 34  10707  
13 Himachal Pradesh 95 308015 12  4210  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 65   474365 4785  
15 Jharkhand 64   437020 5330  
16 Karnataka 2662 41  4022742 28  40287  
17 Kerala*** 5559 336  6736401 1009  71264
18 Ladakh 23   29109 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 100 1043573 19  10773  
21 Maharashtra 2366 99  7974031 356  148357  
22 Manipur 12 137664 2149  
23 Meghalaya 29 95071 1622  
24 Mizoram 91 10  237764 16  723  
25 Nagaland 1   35180   781  
26 Odisha 566 110  1325111 199  9199  
27 Puducherry 161 38  172719 49  1974  
28 Punjab** 163 20  764110 17917  
29 Rajasthan 284 33  1303574 36  9644  
30 Sikkim 23 43691 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 4707 138  3544171 480  38048  
32 Telangana 489 833924 66  4111  
33 Tripura 11 106865 939  
34 Uttarakhand 980 440540 10  7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 432 47  2102559 23623  
36 West Bengal 1842 121  2092502 291  21515
Total# 28079 514  44057544 2923  528814 3

(With inputs from PTI)

