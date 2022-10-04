Tuesday, October 04, 2022
     
  COVID-19: India reports 1,968 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 34,598

Covid-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 34,598, the health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 04, 2022 9:45 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 1,528 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,716
  • The total recovery rate reached at around 98.74 per cent today

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 1,968  new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (October 4), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,36,152.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 34,598, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 36,126.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,528 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,716. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Monday reported one more Covid-related fatality and 39 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 1.56 per cent, according to data issued by the city health department. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,576 while the death toll has risen to 26,503, the department said in its latest bulletin. The new cases were detected from 2,496 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Sunday logged 76 cases with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent. On Saturday, it saw 92 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.20 per cent, while it recorded 87 infections with a positivity rate of 1.19 per cent, and one fatality due to it on Friday.

The capital on Thursday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.87 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 73 cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent and one death. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 356. A total of 282 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 24   10540 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 198 24  2323446 29  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 13 66541 296  
4 Assam 2710   734909   8035  
5 Bihar 179 838109 19  12302  
6 Chandigarh 23 98007 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 383 32  1161929 97  14135
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11582   4  
9 Delhi 356 18  1976717 56  26503
10 Goa* 208 11  253979 21  3966  
11 Gujarat 779 29  1263175 91  11035  
12 Haryana 231 19  1044103 44  10706
13 Himachal Pradesh 99 13  307924 24  4210  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 114 474275 4785  
15 Jharkhand 60 436983 5330  
16 Karnataka 2793 68  4022022 110  40285
17 Kerala*** 8728 620  6728689 1292  71200  
18 Ladakh 14 29097   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 112 1043473 12  10771  
21 Maharashtra 2739 177  7971346 357  148347  
22 Manipur 9 137658   2149  
23 Meghalaya 38 95044 1622  
24 Mizoram 88 34  237651 38  723  
25 Nagaland 6 35174 781  
26 Odisha 1007 129  1324230 194  9197
27 Puducherry 248 30  172463 32  1974  
28 Punjab** 155 12  763976 24  17916  
29 Rajasthan 336 28  1303294 60  9641  
30 Sikkim 53 43644 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 5339 76  3541177 537  38047  
32 Telangana 609 21  833388 94  4111  
33 Tripura 24 106840 939  
34 Uttarakhand 986 440489 11  7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 479 12  2102247 30  23622  
36 West Bengal 2868 184  2090668 275  21509
Total# 34598 1528  44036152 3481  528716
*Kerala: Additionally, 08 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

 

