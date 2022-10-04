COVID-19: India reports 1,968 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 34,598

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights A decrease of 1,528 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,716

The total recovery rate reached at around 98.74 per cent today

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 1,968 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (October 4), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,36,152.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 34,598, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 36,126.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,528 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,716. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Monday reported one more Covid-related fatality and 39 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 1.56 per cent, according to data issued by the city health department. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,576 while the death toll has risen to 26,503, the department said in its latest bulletin. The new cases were detected from 2,496 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Sunday logged 76 cases with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent. On Saturday, it saw 92 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.20 per cent, while it recorded 87 infections with a positivity rate of 1.19 per cent, and one fatality due to it on Friday.

The capital on Thursday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.87 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 73 cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent and one death. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 356. A total of 282 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 24 10540 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 198 24 2323446 29 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 13 2 66541 3 296 4 Assam 2710 734909 8035 5 Bihar 179 9 838109 19 12302 6 Chandigarh 23 3 98007 3 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 383 32 1161929 97 14135 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11582 4 9 Delhi 356 18 1976717 56 26503 1 10 Goa* 208 11 253979 21 3966 11 Gujarat 779 29 1263175 91 11035 12 Haryana 231 19 1044103 44 10706 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 99 13 307924 24 4210 14 Jammu and Kashmir 114 3 474275 8 4785 15 Jharkhand 60 1 436983 4 5330 16 Karnataka 2793 68 4022022 110 40285 1 17 Kerala*** 8728 620 6728689 1292 71200 18 Ladakh 14 2 29097 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 112 1 1043473 12 10771 21 Maharashtra 2739 177 7971346 357 148347 22 Manipur 9 1 137658 2149 23 Meghalaya 38 3 95044 5 1622 24 Mizoram 88 34 237651 38 723 25 Nagaland 6 3 35174 3 781 26 Odisha 1007 129 1324230 194 9197 2 27 Puducherry 248 30 172463 32 1974 28 Punjab** 155 12 763976 24 17916 29 Rajasthan 336 28 1303294 60 9641 30 Sikkim 53 3 43644 2 498 31 Tamil Nadu 5339 76 3541177 537 38047 32 Telangana 609 21 833388 94 4111 33 Tripura 24 3 106840 3 939 34 Uttarakhand 986 1 440489 11 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 479 12 2102247 30 23622 36 West Bengal 2868 184 2090668 275 21509 1 Total# 34598 1528 44036152 3481 528716 7 *Kerala: Additionally, 08 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

Latest India News