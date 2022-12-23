Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19: Bihar fully prepared to handle cases surge, says Tejashwi Yadav.

COVID-19 : Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav asserted that the state government is fully prepared to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases. Yadav, who holds the health portfolio, reviewed the COVID situation in the state with health officials, civil surgeons, and directors of medical colleges on Thursday (December 22), asking them to gear up in case of an outbreak of the new variant of the coronavirus.

Hospitals are fully prepared, and testing and vaccination are underway in full swing. The medical establishments are equipped with medicines and adequate oxygen supply.

People must also take safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the deputy chief minister said.

Dr Manish Mandal, the deputy director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, considered to be a premier medical establishment in the state, said the hospital can handle at least 500 patients.

(With PTI inputs)

