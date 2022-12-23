Covid BF7 Variant in India LIVE Updates: Centre, States in action; PM Modi calls for strict vigil

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the new Omicron sub-variant BF. 7 of the coronavirus that is causing a surge in cases in many countries has not been detected in Delhi so far and added his government is fully geared up to tackle any eventuality. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the dominant sub-variant in Delhi is XBB that has been detected in 92 per cent of the samples till now. Kejriwal had convened a meeting at his residence on the Covid situation amid a surge in cases in many countries. During the meeting, the chief minister also issued instructions to send all positive cases for genome sequencing, increase precaution dose coverage and manpower in hospitals. He directed officials to take prior approval for procurement of essential items needed and inspect machines in all hospitals.