Covid BF7 Variant in India LIVE Updates: Centre, States in action; PM Modi calls for strict vigil

Covid BF7 Variant in India LIVE Updates: Centre and states swung into action following an unprecedented rise in Covid's new variant BF7 in China. BF7 variant already entered India triggering fear of another Covid wave in India. However, the Centre said there is no need to panic but stay cautious. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high-level meeting on Covid-19 Thursday urged people to wear masks in crowded public places, asked authorities to ramp up testing, genome sequencing, and to encourage people especially vulnerable, elderly groups to take 'Precaution (booster) dose'. The Prime Minister was briefed that India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity down to 0.14 per cent in the week ending December 22, 2022. However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally in the last 6 weeks, the PMO informed.