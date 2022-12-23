Friday, December 23, 2022
     
Covid BF7 Variant in India LIVE Updates: Centre, States in action; PM Modi calls for strict vigil

Covid BF7 Variant in India LIVE Updates: Union Health Minister Mandaviya made a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on India's preparedness, saying the government is constantly monitoring the situation. States resorted to alert mode and they are assessing their preparedness.

Raju Kumar New Delhi Updated on: December 23, 2022 8:00 IST
Authorities are in action to deal with Covid situation
Authorities are in action to deal with Covid situation

Covid BF7 Variant in India LIVE Updates: Centre and states swung into action following an unprecedented rise in Covid's new variant BF7 in China. BF7 variant already entered India triggering fear of another Covid wave in India. However, the Centre said there is no need to panic but stay cautious. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high-level meeting on Covid-19 Thursday urged people to wear masks in crowded public places, asked authorities to ramp up testing, genome sequencing, and to encourage people especially vulnerable, elderly groups to take 'Precaution (booster) dose'. The Prime Minister was briefed that India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity down to 0.14 per cent in the week ending December 22, 2022. However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally in the last 6 weeks, the PMO informed.

Live updates :Covid 19 Situation Update

  • Dec 23, 2022 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Delhi logs 10 COVID-19 cases, one fatality; Positivity rate rises to 0.41 pc

    Delhi logged 10 COVID-19 cases with an increased positivity rate of 0. 41 per cent and one fatality on Thursday, according to data shared by the Health department. Delhi had logged five cases with a positivity rate of 0. 19 per cent and one fatality on Wednesday. With the fresh cases, the national capital's COVID-19 case tally has risen to 2,007,112 while the death toll rose to 26,521. A total of 2,421 tests were conducted the previous day. Fifteen beds are occupied in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals while 18 patients are in home isolation.

  • Dec 23, 2022 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    No need to worry, prepared to deal with situation if Covid spreads again: Delhi CM

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the new Omicron sub-variant BF. 7 of the coronavirus that is causing a surge in cases in many countries has not been detected in Delhi so far and added his government is fully geared up to tackle any eventuality. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the dominant sub-variant in Delhi is XBB that has been detected in 92 per cent of the samples till now. Kejriwal had convened a meeting at his residence on the Covid situation amid a surge in cases in many countries. During the meeting, the chief minister also issued instructions to send all positive cases for genome sequencing, increase precaution dose coverage and manpower in hospitals. He directed officials to take prior approval for procurement of essential items needed and inspect machines in all hospitals.

  • Dec 23, 2022 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    IMA advises citizens to avoid public gatherings, international travel amid fresh Covid scare

    The Indian Medical Association on Thursday advised citizens to avoid public gatherings such as marriages, political or social meetings as well as international travel amid a rise in Covid cases in some countries. In an advisory, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also appealed to people to take COVID-19 vaccines, including the precaution dose, and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as using masks in public places and maintaining social-distancing norms to "overcome the impending Covid outbreak".

  • Dec 23, 2022 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Bihar fully prepared to handle COVID surge: Tejashwi

    Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday asserted that the state government is fully prepared to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases. Yadav, who holds the health portfolio, reviewed the COVID situation in the state with health officials, civil surgeons, and directors of medical colleges, asking them to gear up in case of an outbreak of the new variant of the coronavirus. Hospitals are fully prepared, and testing and vaccination are underway in full swing. The medical establishments are equipped with medicines and adequate oxygen supply. People must also take safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the health minister said.

  • Dec 23, 2022 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    COVID-19: Maha to test international passengers; masks not mandatory but advisable: Health dept

    The Maharashtra health department on Thursday night said 2 per cent of the international passengers arriving at the state's airports will be tested randomly amid concern of a possible spike in COVID-19 cases due to detection of the BF. 7 sub-variant of Omicron which is said to be driving the latest surge in infections in neighbouring China. The state government has not made masks mandatory for people, but has advised their use by elderly persons and high-risk populations, including those with comorbidities (having existing illnesses), the health department said in a statement.

  • Dec 23, 2022 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautions against complacency, calls for strict vigil

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency, called for strict vigil and directed that the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, be strengthened. "Covid is not over yet," Modi reiterated at a high-level Covid review meeting and urged people to wear masks in crowded places.

  • Dec 23, 2022 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers today over rising cases

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with health ministers of states and Union territories today (December 23) over rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world.

