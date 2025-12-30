Tara Sutaria exposes 'paid PR' after edited AP Dhillon concert video: 'All to ruin my career, relationship?' Actor Tara Sutaria has alleged that a viral, edited video from AP Dhillon’s concert was part of a paid PR effort aimed at damaging her image. Reacting strongly, Tara claimed the clip was circulated to malign her reputation and harm both her career and personal relationship.

New Delhi:

Tara Sutaria, after slamming the edited videos of Veer Pahariya from AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert, has exposed "paid PR" that aimed at maligning her reputation. She shared several posts, condemning the act and calling it "shameful."

For the unversed, a clip showed AP Dhillon inviting Tara on stage during his concert in Mumbai while Veer watched from the audience. During the performance, the singer hugged Tara and kissed her on the cheek before carrying on with the show. The viral clip then cut to Veer standing backstage, visibly uncomfortable. Both Tara and Veer have been bashing the edited clips ever since.

Tara Sutaria exposes 'paid PR' against her

Tara, taking to Instagram, posted an influencer's video exposing how an amount of Rs 6000 is being offered to post negative videos and comments on edited clips of the Student of the Year 2 actor from AP Dhillon's concert. Sharing the clip, Tara wrote, "Thank you @tanisha__malara for speaking up and sharing how this is PAID PR and done to malign my reputation. Disgusting that they’ve made a list of derogatory captions and talking points to send to hundreds of content creators and thousands of meme pages. All to ruin my career and relationship??? The joke is STILL on them. See it for yourselves."

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote in one of her posts, "These are the captions and talking points sent out to hundreds of content creators and thousands of meme pages, all to malign my image, ruin my relationship and career? Shameful and sick. Clearly seeing people happy hurts those that aren’t. Will not stop sharing the truth. See it for yourselves."

Orry, who is great friends with Tara, shared the real clip of Veer vibing to Tara and AP Dhillon's stage performance during the concert.

Veer Pahariya, AP Dhillon react

While Tara Sutaria has been busy exposing negative PR against her, Veer Pahariya and AP Dhillon have been standing by the actress like a rock. "Always with you", wrote the Sky Force actor with an evil eye emoji. AP Dhillon commented, "Against AP Dhillon."

Tara Sutaria appeared in a music video titled Thodi Si Daaru with AP Dhillon, which became a rage on social media.

