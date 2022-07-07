CBI arrests 6 Tata execs, Power Grid director on corruption charges

Follow us on Image Source : PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION. The officials were part of the North Eastern Regional Power System Improvement Project.

Corruption charges CBI: The Central Bureau of Investigation said it has arrested six officials of Tata Projects Ltd on allegations of corruption in the North Eastern Regional Power System Improvement Project. Searches are underway in 11 places in Gurugram, Delhi and Ghaziabad.

The probe agency had conducted searches on Wednesday in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, among other places, during which Rs 93 lakh cash was recovered from the Gurugram premises of Jha. Jha is currently posted in Itanagar, they said.

It is alleged that Jha was extending favours to Tata Projects in various projects in return of illicit payment, they said. The CBI was keeping an eye on Jha during which it got an input that he was receiving bribes from the executives of Tata Projects and other companies for granting favours for various work, they said.

The agency teams swooped down at the location where the alleged illicit payments were to be made on Wednesday and arrested the accused, they said. All the six arrested accused will be produced before Panchkula court on Thursday, they added.

