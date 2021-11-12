India logs 12,516 COVID cases, over 13,000 recoveries in 24 hrs; active cases at 267-day low of 1.37 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India logs 12,516 COVID cases, over 13,000 recoveries; active cases at 267-day low of 1.37 lakh.

India recorded 12,516 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 501 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 13,155 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.25 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached 3,38,14,080.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,37,416 (lowest in 267 days), the ministry data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,62,690. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 7,224 fresh coronavirus infections and 419 deaths on Thursday, raising the caseload to 50,42,082 and the fatalities to 35,040.

With 7,638 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 49,36,791 and the active cases reached 69,625, an official press release said.

Of the 419 deaths, 47 were reported over the last few days and 372 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, it said.

As many as 73,015 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Latest India News