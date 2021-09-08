Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. India logs 37,875 fresh COVID cases, over 39,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases rise to 3.91 lakh.

India recorded new 37,875 cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 369 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 39,114 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.48 per cent and total recoveries to 3,22,64,051.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 3,91,256, the ministry data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,41,411. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, after recording 30,000 or more daily cases for several days, Kerala is seeing a gradual decrease in the fresh number of cases since last week and on Tuesday it reported 25,772 new COVID-19 infections pushing the caseload to 42,53,298.

On September 3, the state had reported 29,322 cases after reporting over 30,000 cases for several days and since then the numbers have gradually declined. With 189 deaths today, the total fatalities till date have reached 21,820, a state government release said.

Also, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 70 crore, with the last 10 crore doses being given in just 13 days, the fastest so far, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

More than 67 lakh (67,43,698) doses have been administered till 7:00 pm, it said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with compilation of final reports for the day by late night.

