Coronavirus: Mumbai COVID-19 +ve man took train to attend wedding; contacted 1,000 people

Kalyan resident who tested positive for novel coronavirus and was admitted to Kasturba hospital had travelled to Solapur by train to attend a wedding. The man returned from the US on March 6 and on the same evening, he took the Hutatma Express.

While he may have come in contact with nearly 1,000 people, officials said. A special team has been put together to track all those who came in contact with the patient, who was admitted to Kasturba hospital. However, they haven't found anyone showing symptoms so far.

Till date, Kalyan has reported three patients who have tested positive for coronavirus, which causes Covid-19.

According to KDMC, the man took a taxi to Kalyan, from Mumbai airport after returning from the US. The same evening, he took the Hutatma Express to Solapur, to attend a relative’s wedding. Hutatma Express stops at Pune where it would have picked up passengers.

According to HT reports, KDMC has issued a letter to the district collectors of Solapur and Pune, informing them of the patient’s travel history, and have asked the authorities to track down all those who may have been in the cluster affected by this patient.

From March 9, the man started exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 – cough, fever, body ache. He was tested positive in Kasturba Hospital. His daughter and his wife have tested positive.

