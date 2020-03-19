Coronavirus: HCL techie in Noida tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : PTI HCL employee tests positive for coronavirus in Noida

In yet another positive case of coronavirus from Noida, an employee from HCL Technologies has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement issued by HCL Technologies in Noida, the company said one of its employees has tested positive for coronavirus while he was in self-isolation. "One employee from our Noida office has tested positive for coronavirus while he was in self-isolation after his return from international travel. Our office is following all government and health advisory protocols," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the company has assured all its employees on the safety of all colleagues of the infected person in Noida. In another circular, HCL said the infected employee had developed a mild cough and was in self-isolation for the past 14 days on the advice of the doctors

“We understand that this will worry you, and can assure you that we have completed the necessary checks and procedures that follow such an incident,” read the circular.

The company further stated that “all prescribed protocols of sanitization and contact tracing” had been done.

All the other employees working in the facility are in good health, the company said, adding that they are being monitored continuously.

“We will continue to take all precautions and measures to ensure your safety,” it added.

At least 181 people in India have so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus which has now affected over 2 lakh people globally. Employees of several technology companies including Google have tested positive for the virus in India.

Earlier this month, Paytm decided to shut its offices in Gurugram and Noida for at least two days after one of its employees who had recently travelled to Italy was tested positive with COVID-19.

