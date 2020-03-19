Coronavirus update: Mumbai Dabbawalas to stop services from tomorrow amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai Dabbawalas to stop services amid Coronavirus pandemic

Mumbai Dabbawalas to stop services across city from tomorrow till March 31 amid Coronavirus pandemic. As coronavirus continues to spread, two more women have tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Thursday taking total cases in Maharashtra now 47.

Maharashtra recording the highest number of novel coronavirus cases in the country. order to contain the disease, Maharashtra has shut down all educational institutions while offices have asked employees to work from home. Meanwhile, many public places including temples have been closed as a precautionary measure to avoid massive public gatherings.

Across India, over 170 people have been infected with the disease, known as Covid-19. Three people have died -- including one in Mumbai -- and 16 have recovered.