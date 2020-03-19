Noida to set up two new isolation wards amid coronavirus spread

Two isolation centres to be set up in Noida amid coronavirus spread

As coronavirus continues to spread in the country, two isolation centres will be set up in Noida to treat COVID-19 patients if situation worsens in the coming days. The two new isolation wards will be set up at Asian Institute of Medical Science in Sector 40 and Mitra Hospital in Sector 35 in Noida.

Meanwhile, the Noida Police Commissionarate on Wednesday ordered the imposition of Section 144 in Gautam Buddha Nagar to restrict gathering of people.

The Noida Police Commissionarate said in a tweet, "In view of the emergency situation arising out of threat of coronaVirus, and following Section 144 of CrPC, it is announced that no social, political, cultural, religious, sports and business gatherings shall be allowed in Gautam Budh Nagar district till April 5, 2020."

On Tuesday, two new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district -- in Sector 78 and Sector 100. Both have a recent travel history to France and have been hospitalised.

The Hyde Park society in Sector 78 has been closed and screening of all the members is being done. There are around 3,000 residents in the society.

On Wednesday, 25 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from across the country, taking the total number of affected cases to 151. Three people -- one each from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have succumbed to the disease so far.

