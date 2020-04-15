Madhya Pradesh: All 5 who died of COVID-19 in Bhopal were gas tragedy victims

Image Source : AP All 5 who died of COVID-19 in Bhopal were gas tragedy victims

All five persons who died due to coronavirus in Bhopal were victims of the 1984 gas tragedy in the Madhya Pradesh capital, an official said on Wednesday. On March 21, some organisations working for the survivors of the Bhopal gas tragedy had written to the authorities concerned, saying such people were five times more vulnerable to the coronavirus infection.

“All the five persons who died after contracting COVID-19 here were victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy,” the official said.

A hospital in the city dedicated to the treatment of gas mishap survivors has been turned into a facility for coronavirus patients, causing hardship to these people, Rachna Dhingra, a member of the NGO Bhopal Group for Information and Action, told PTI.

