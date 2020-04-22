Image Source : AP Lockdown: 20 evening-walkers held from Mumbai's Bandra

Police arrested 20 people from various localities in the posh suburb of Bandra in Mumbai for coming out on streets for an evening walk in violation of the coronavirus lockdown norms, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made from tony areas like Bandra Bandstand, Carter Road, Pali Hill, etc. on Tuesday under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), she said.

Some of them were walking down their dogs, she said, adding that the accused are residents of posh housing societies and are highly-educated.

"We arrested them under section 188 of IPC. They were later released on bail," said senior police inspector, Bandra police station, Vijaylaxmi Hiremath.

